Braselton Rotary and South Hall Rotary recently came together to learn more about each other and the services the members provide.
"It was great to get to know more about each other a bit more," Braselton Rotary President Charm McCall said. "Rotary Means Business encourages Rotarians to support the success of their fellow Rotarians by doing business with them, and by referring others to them."
Twenty-three Rotarians came together to share their professional areas of expertise to serve their fellow Rotarians.
The group featured Rotarians from the medical community, financial services, insurance professionals, economic development, construction professionals, professional service providers, logistics operations, economic development and local city government officials.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.