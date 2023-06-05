The Braselton Art-Tiques Vintage Market is scheduled for June 23-25, featuring over 125 vendors.
The event will feature home decor, vintage, farmhouse, primitives, rustics, pottery and local artwork inside the Historic Braselton Gym at 4852 Hwy.53 and the surrounding area.
Included in the three-day market will be food trucks and live music.
Parking and admission are free.
The market schedule is as follows:
•Friday, June 23, noon to 7 p.m.
•Saturday, June 24, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
•Sunday, June 25, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
This event is owned and operated by Donna Cannella, owner of Countryside Antiques. For more information, contact Cannella at 706-824-7204 or visit www.vintagemarkets.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.