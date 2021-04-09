Braselton’s spring farmers market is set for Friday, April 16, from 4-7 p.m. on the outdoor patio of the Braselton Brothers Store building at 9924 Davis St. in Downtown Braselton.
Farmers, bakers and makers will have locally-grown produce, farm-raised meats, fresh eggs, assorted baked goods, local honey, pasta meal kits, empanadas, gluten-free items, pickles, jams, preserves, elderberry syrup, dry mixes, coffee, caramel corn, live plants and natural dog treats.
Free parking is available at the town’s parking deck.
