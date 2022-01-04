The Braselton Farmers Market will host its first event of the year on Friday, Jan. 21, from 4-6 p.m.
The market will be held on the third Friday of each month through May and will then convene each Friday in June and July and the first three Fridays of August.
The market will return to a monthly schedule on third Friday of each month from September through November. There is no market scheduled for December.
The market is located at 9924 Davis St. adjacent to the Braselton Town Green.
