The Town of Braselton held its annual tree lighting ceremony on Saturday, Nov. 21.
The Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority hosted the virtual event. The annual ceremony has been a tradition in the town for over 80 years.
In a virtual event livestreamed from the Town Green, special guest Santa Claus checked his “naughty and nice” book, fielded online questions from viewers and read “Twas The Night Before Christmas” before flipping the switch to light the tree. He was assisted by elf, Tracy Brandenburg, promotions chairman of the Downtown Development Authority.
According to the brief history, Brandenburg said the town’s founding family erected the first holiday tree more than 80 years ago and handed out fruit and hard candy to families in front of their store. This year’s tree is located on the Town Green at 9924 Davis Street.
