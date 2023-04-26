The new Braselton B-team volunteer organization will hold orientation on June 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
The new Braselton B-team volunteer organization will hold orientation on June 10 at 8:30 a.m. at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court building located at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Those interested in joining the organization are asked to:
•complete the volunteer registration form at https://braselton.formstack.com/forms/volunteer_application
•attend the June 10 new volunteer orientation session on June 10. RSVP by emailing Amy Pinnell at apinnell@braselton.net
•schedule a free history tour (details will be emailed once registration received)
According to a press release from the town, B-Team members assist with Town of Braselton events, projects and promotions. Members will serve as ambassadors during large events and work behind the scenes with staff and other community leaders and organizers.
