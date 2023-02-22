Braselton officials recently welcomed NuSpine Chiropractic as a new business in
Braselton West, located at 7380 Spout Springs Rd. in the Kroger shopping center.
Updated: February 22, 2023 @ 5:17 pm
Braselton officials recently welcomed NuSpine Chiropractic as a new business in
Braselton West, located at 7380 Spout Springs Rd. in the Kroger shopping center.
Dr. Pranav Halvawala is the owner/operator of the clinic, having previously practiced in Pennsylvania and New Jersey before relocating to Georgia. He has experience treating children, families and athletes in all facets of chiropractic care.
