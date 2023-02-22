NuSpine

Pictured are (L to R) Anthony Rivera, Councilman Jim Joedecke, Tangela Fields, Petra Bauer, Dr. Pranav Halvawala, Summer Hardy, Kay Halvawala, Rose Halvawala and town officials, Jennifer Scott and Amy Pinnell.

 Submitted

Braselton officials recently welcomed NuSpine Chiropractic as a new business in

Braselton West, located at 7380 Spout Springs Rd. in the Kroger shopping center.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.