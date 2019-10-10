Braselton West Fest will be held Oct. 12 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.
"Little gold BURDS will be perched in places across Braselton West for a BURD spotting scavenger hunt," organizers state.
Prizes will be awarded to participants who spot them all. Giveaways will also be held for all BURD watchers.
Attendees can start at the Braselton West Fest Nest in the Circle K parking lot, 7342 Spout Springs Rd.
For more information, visit Facebook.com/BuyLocalBraselton or braseltonevents.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.