The Braselton-West Jackson Friends of the Library annual board meeting scheduled for the first Thursday in April will be postponed due to COVID-19 restrictions. The meeting will be rescheduled for a later date yet to be determined.
If you have questions or concerns, contact Judy Sanford Brooks, member at large/membership, at 404-405-7113.
