The fourth-annual Braselton West Wine Hop is scheduled for June 22 during which businesses will welcome patrons with a wine tasting paired with snacks prepared by Braselton restaurants. Ticketholders will ride the Braselton Trolley to each sipping station
“Take your time strolling, shopping and enjoying other activities provided by our local businesses,” organizers said. “It’s a great way to explore Braselton West.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.