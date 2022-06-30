Braselton’s downtown Wine Walk is scheduled for Aug. 11 from 5-9 p.m. Tickets go on sale July 11 and cost $50. The price includes a souvenir wine glass, shopping bag and map of the sipping station locations.
At each sipping station, businesses will offer walkers a different wine sample paired with food bites from Braselton restaurants. Walkers completing the walk will be entered into a gift certificate drawing.
Walkers must be at least 21 years of age to participate and must show a valid ID at check in. Walkers must check in on the day of the event between 4:45 p.m. and 6 p.m. The walk is approximately 1.5 miles through the historic downtown district. The event will be held regardless of rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.