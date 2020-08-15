Braselton resident Gloria Stella, along with Scott Pryor, recently produced and directed a film, "Tulsa."
The film, which is inspired by true events, will be released exclusively in Regal Cinemas nationwide when the theater reopens Aug. 21.
"In a film by Pryor Entertainment, 'Tulsa,' inspired by true events, will bring a down-home story to the masses when theaters reopen nationwide," according to a news release. "Directed by Scott Pryor and Gloria Stella, the movie inspires men to become better fathers and to love unconditionally. Just in time to warm hearts now accustomed to lockdown, Tulsa is a story about holding onto our faith and demonstrating love even when our circumstances seem lost and hopeless."
Shot over the summer in and around Augusta, the inspirational film stars Pryor, along with John Schneider who played Bo Duke in the TV series “Dukes of Hazzard.” Cameron Arnett from “Overcomer” also appears, as well as several songs from Josh Garrels.
“Our storyline touches on broken families, foster care, PTSD, the lack of support for veterans, and what faith can do to come alongside and heal what’s broken," Pryor said. We need stories of hope to shine a light on what’s bigger than ourselves.”
For more information, visit http://www.tulsathemovie.com.
