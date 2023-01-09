The Braselton Woman’s club is partnering with the town’s community development department to display original artwork from students in the historic 1904 building, according to a press release.
“Creativity stARTs Here – A Kids View of Braselton” is a collaboration between the club, town and local schools to showcase students’ artistic talents. The first display began this month and exhibits will rotate in seasons and among schools.
Forth and fifth grade Panther Leader students representing West Jackson Elementary School helped create the first display of art that models and exemplifies the history of Braselton and community life.
“Our club has a rich, 100-year history supporting the community,” said project coordinator Michel Hollenback Bowers. “It is exciting to partner with West Jackson Elementary and the town for yet another downtown attraction.”
The 1904 building originally housed the Braselton Brothers mercantile store at the corner of Hwy. 53 and Davis Street.
