Braselton student art

Pictured is a charcoal drawing by Jordan Little.

 Submitted photo

The Braselton Woman’s club is partnering with the town’s community development department to display original artwork from students in the historic 1904 building, according to a press release.

“Creativity stARTs Here – A Kids View of Braselton” is a collaboration between the club, town and local schools to showcase students’ artistic talents. The first display began this month and exhibits will rotate in seasons and among schools.

