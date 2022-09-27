The Braselton Woman’s Club will hold its next meeting on Oct. 5 at noon in the community room below the Braselton Police Department at 5040 Hwy. 53.
The club has extended an invitation to all women and asks attendees to bring a bag lunch and beverage. Jackson County Board of Education member, Ty Clack, is the guest speaker.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.