The Braselton Woman’s Club will meet April 5 at noon in the Community Room below the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53. The organization invites all women to attend.
Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch and drink.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The Braselton Woman’s Club will meet April 5 at noon in the Community Room below the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53. The organization invites all women to attend.
Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch and drink.
The meeting will include a devotional and a guest speaker, Craig Smith, who is a licensed residential contractor with Vest Properties, Inc. Smith will discuss common challenges people face in making their homes safe and functional within limits of their budget.
A short business meeting will follow.
For more information, call or text Sylvia Schurr at 301-651-7811.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.