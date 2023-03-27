Braselton Municipal Court
Photo by Ben Munro

The Braselton Woman’s Club will meet April 5 at noon in the Community Room below the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building at 5040 Hwy. 53. The organization invites all women to attend.

Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch and drink.

Locations

