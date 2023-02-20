The Braselton Woman’s Club will meet on March 1 at noon in the community room below the Braselton Police Department at 5040 Hwy. 53.
Sue McCleary, a “bee inspirationalist,” will be the guest speaker.
Updated: February 20, 2023 @ 3:21 pm
“Sue is educated, well trained and taught in the field of ‘bee-coming’ inspired and informed,” organizers said.
The club will hold a short business meeting afterward.
Organizers ask attendees to bring a sack lunch and beverage. The meeting will include a devotional.
For more info, contact Sylvia Schurr at 301-651-7811.
