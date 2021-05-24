The Braselton Woman's Club plans its spring luncheon on Wednesday, June 2, at noon.
"We will be proudly awarding scholarships to three of Jackson County Comprehensive High School seniors," organizers said. "Also, there will be an installation of our 2021-2022 BWC officers."
The event will be held at the LaQuinta Inn on at 200 Kaival Ln., Braselton.
There is a charge and cut-off date for this catered luncheon, which will go to help the children of the Braselton Library.
For more information, call Sylvia Schurr, at 301-651-7811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.