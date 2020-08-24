The Braselton Woman's Club is tentatively planning its next general meeting for Wednesday, Nov. 4, at noon.
The BWC board meetings for September and October will be held by Zoom.
The board will again review the COVID-19 situation and confirm through The Braselton News, Facebook and email with further status regarding the November 4 meeting date.
