The Braselton Woman's Club plans its next meeting on Wednesday, November 3, at noon. Joe Ruttar, Commander of American Legion Post 56, will be the guest speaker.
"We look forward to his interesting program about Veterans Day," organizers said.
Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch and beverage.
The group will meet at the La Quinta Inn at 200 Kaival Lane, Braselton.
For more information, call Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280.
