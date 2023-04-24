The Braselton Woman's Club invites all women to its Wednesday, May 3, meeting in the community room of the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, located at 5040 Hwy. 53. The meeting begins at noon.
The meeting will include a devotional and lunch. Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch with a beverage. The club's guest speaker is Njeri Boss, Vice President of Public Relations at Waffle House, Inc.
