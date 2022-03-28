The Braselton Woman's Club will have its monthly meeting on Wednesday, April 6, at noon at the Community Room below the Braselton Police Department.
"While participating in fellowship, we'll enjoy a devotional, lunching and a program, as well as a short business meeting," organizers said.
Attendees are asked to bring a bag lunch with a beverage.
All ladies are invited to attend.
For more information, call Sylvia Schurr at 301-651-7811/cell.
