The Braselton Woman's Club will meet on Wednesday, May 4, at noon in the community room below the Braselton Police Department.
Attendees are asked to bring a bag lunch and beverage.
The program will include a devotional and guest speaker, Sarina Rowley Roth, Never The Rock Photography.
For more information, call Sylvia Schurr at 301-651-7811.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.