The Braselton Woman's Club plans its next meeting on Wednesday, Sept. 1, at noon at LaQuinta Inn.
Hardy Warmack, a local magician, will entertain the crowd. After the program, the club will hold a short business meeting.
Attendees are asked to bring a sack lunch.
For more information, call Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280.
The LaQuinta Inn is located off Hwy. 53 at 200 Kaival Lane, Braselton.
