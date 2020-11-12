The Town of Braselton is hosting a Bonbon Trail through Dec. 24.
Download a trail map at visitbraselton.com or pick up a copy at participating shops.
"Now through Dec. 24, visit at least five participating retail shops, purchase $100 in holiday gifts and be entered to win a prize from Chateau Elan, Road Atlanta or Cotton Calf Kitchen," town leaders said. "The more you spend, the more chances you have to win! Shop small businesses in Braselton this holiday season and discover unique gifts, avoid crowds and support the local community."
