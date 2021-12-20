Braselton will hold its eighth-annual downtown Chocolate Walk Feb. 5 from 11 a.m to 4 p.m.
“This sweet and popular event is a fun way to discover all the wonderful shops located in historic Downtown Braselton,” organizers said. “At each stop along the Chocolate Walk, walkers collect a chocolate treat from that participating business.”
Tickets are $15 each and are limited. Sales begin Dec. 22 at 10 a.m. Ticket holders must be 16 years or older.
Tickets can be purchased at https://explorebraselton.ticketleap.com/2022-downtown-chocolate-walk/
