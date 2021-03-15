Braselton’s spring farmers market continues Friday, March 19, with extended hours from 4-7 p.m.
This market features local farmers, bakers and makers presenting just-picked produce, farm-raised meats, fresh eggs, assorted baked goods, pasta meal kits, empanadas, gluten-free items, beef jerky, summer sausage, granola, jams, dry mixes, coffee, caramel corn, live plants and natural dog treats.
Free parking is available at the town’s parking deck.
The market is staged at 9924 Davis Street.
Masks are encouraged for all.
