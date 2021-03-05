Braselton celebrates its fifth annual Paddy’s Day PathFest and PathQuest on Saturday, March 13.
“We want to provide safe opportunities for people to gather with friends and neighbors,” said Peg Sheffield, manager of the Buy Local Braselton program which is sponsoring the event in cooperation with the Braselton Community Improvement District. “PathFest is a fun way to celebrate the LifePath, created and built in 2013 by the Braselton Community Improvement District to connect neighborhoods and businesses on Highway 211.”
Festivities begin at 10 a.m. with the traditional and festive decorated golf cart PathParade on the LifePath along Hwy. 211. Golf carts, bicycles, scooters, skateboards, wagons and walking groups are welcomed along the paved route beginning at Ace Hardware. Spectators are encouraged to watch and cheer for the best-decorated entries.
Parade entrants must check in by 9:45 a.m. at the Buy Local Braselton tent, and judges will award prizes to the top three entries.
Following the parade, at 11:15 a.m., PathQuest begins as a family-friendly race of teams scurrying about businesses searching for “leprechauns on a ledge,” a scavenger-type hunt. Teams must have one member who is 18 or older, and teams may be from two to five people. Check-in for teams is at the town tent near Pinnacle Bank to receive clues to hunt for prized gold coins.
“It’s a family fun day,” says Sheffield, “and we expect many to participate and enjoy the celebration.”
Visit www.braseltonlifepath.com and on Instagram or Facebook @BuyLocalBraselton.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.