Braselton’s winter farmers market opens Friday, January 15, at 4 p.m., featuring a variety of vendors and products suitable for meals.
Staged on the patio of the Braselton Brothers store in the historic downtown at 9924 Davis Street, the market offers specialty-grown and homemade products from area growers and vendors.
Set to showcase the sale are elderberry syrup, honey, pasture-raised chickens and eggs, vegetables, caramel corn, coffees, bread pudding, cookies, biscotti, cakes, pastries, mushrooms, pasta, beef, pork, jams, preserves, empanadas, European sweets and salad mix.
“Winter gardens are quite productive in our region,” says market manager Peg Sheffield. “This will be a popular sale.”
Free parking is available in the town’s parking deck. Shoppers may order ahead using the Vendor Contact Directory on the Braselton Farmers Market Facebook site.
