BraseltonTech — a private-public initiative between the Town of Braselton and the Advanced Technology Development Center (ATDC) at Georgia Tech — continues its “spark sessions” at the Braselton Civic Center to provide advice and support for startup tech companies. The remaining schedule is as follows: April 13, May 18, June 15, July 13 and Aug. 10. All sessions begin at 6 p.m.
BraseltonTech’s partner, ATDC, is a Georgia economic development organization funded by the state legislature and managed under the Georgia Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute.
