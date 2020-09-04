Brenau University Learning and Leisure Institute (BULLI) will offer its fall session in a new format. Classes will transition to Zoom meetings during the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Thanks to remarkable technology, BULLI is offering a full schedule of courses and other opportunities, via Zoom, that you can take advantage of from the comfort and safety of your home," organizers said.
Classes begin Sept. 21 and end Oct. 29.
To view the fall course listing and enroll online, visit https://www.brenau.edu/lifetimestudy/.
For more information, call the BULLI office at 770-531-3175 or email hbrand@brenau.edu or tbryant3@brenau.edu.
