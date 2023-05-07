Crumbl Cookies has opened a location in South Hall on 5887 Spout Springs Rd., Suite D401. The store held its grand opening on May 5.
Crumbl Cookies has opened a location in South Hall on 5887 Spout Springs Rd., Suite D401. The store held its grand opening on May 5.
The business is expected to create 65 jobs, according to a press release from the company.
The store’s hours are 8 a.m to 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. to midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.
Delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available via the Crumbl App on May 10.
