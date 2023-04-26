A local realtor has set up shop in a century-old home after giving it a new shine.
Meek Realty Group celebrated the grand opening of its new office space at 4397 Hwy. 53 in downtown Hoschton on Thursday (April 20).
The business, which previously operated out of the Keller Williams office in Braselton, purchased the historic home in March 2022 and spent six months renovating it.
“I’m blown away by how good it turned out,” said Clay Meek of Meek Realty. “I’m really amazed.”
The home's exact construction date is unknown, but it’s believed to have been built in the 1910s or 1920s. The house’s French doors, however, likely pre-date the home. Meek noted the doors' hand-spun glass, which likely dates back to the 1870s.
The home was not dilapidated when Meek Realty Group purchased it, but the business worked to refurbish it. The business’s renovation included repairing the walls, putting up sheetrock mud and sanding them. It also sanded down and varnished all the floors. The business added an extra interior wall to allow for another office. The home’s exterior brick was painted white. For artwork, Meek selected pieces painted by his mother, whose style reflected art work of the 1910s and 1920s.
The business offered the first glimpse of the restored home to the public during December’s Jingle Mingle, but targeted the spring for its grand reveal. .
“It’s a dream come true to be able to have a faculty that we can serve the community with,” Meek said.
Meek said he hopes to use home’s property for community events, noting acreage that could host "screen on the green" nights or small, quieter concerts.
