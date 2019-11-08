The Hoschton Heritage Arts Council/Heart & Soul Open Studio and instructor, Maria Turk will host a calligraphy workshop on Sat., Nov. 16, from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
"Learn to make graceful calligraphic-flourishing strokes with pen and ink," organizers state. "Use for decorative envelopes, card making and artwork. Complete a fall or holiday themed card."
The class is limited to 12.
Cost is $45.
To make a reservations, contact Sylvia Schurr at 706-684-0280 or rsschurr@aol.com.
