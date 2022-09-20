The third-annual Cars of Chateau Elan car show is set for Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort.
The event will include a raffle, silent auction, food, drinks and music.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account.
The third-annual Cars of Chateau Elan car show is set for Oct. 16 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Chateau Elan Winery and Resort.
The event will include a raffle, silent auction, food, drinks and music.
Proceeds will benefit the Chateau Elan Military Support Foundation to help veterans and active-duty military.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.