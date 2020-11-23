Braselton plans a number of upcoming holiday events — from the town’s annual tree decorating competition to the new “Cravin’ Bacon Walk.”
Events include:
•Dec. 1-12 — Vote for your favorite decorated tree. Local businesses will decorate Christmas trees for the public to vote on. Choose your favorite tree at www.facebook.com/BuyLocalBraselton.
•Dec. 1-31 — Reserve a spot on the Holiday Lights Trolley Tour. The town’s trolley is available to rent for the tour on Sunday-Thursday nights throughout the month of December. Reserve a night for your group at http://www.braseltontrolley.com/holiday-lights-tour-rental.html.
•Dec. 3 — Cravin’ Bacon Walk. The town’s first ever Cravin’ Bacon Walk will be held Dec. 3. “Sample delicious bacon treats while you shop in Downtown Braselton during the Cravin' Bacon Walk,” town leaders said. “VIPs also enjoy a bourbon tasting event.” Ticket sales support the Downtown Development Authority and can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/braselton-cravin-bacon-walk-tickets-120273325755.
•Dec. 4 — Elf to screen on the Town Green. The town will screen the movie “Elf” on the town green in downtown. This is a free outdoor “Movie Under the Stars” and will begin as soon as it gets dark. Hot beverages and concessions will be available to purchase. Attendees can bring lawn chairs and blankets.
•Dec. 12 — Santa rides through town. Santa Claus will ride through the town, escorted by public safety vehicles. Details will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/BraseltonGA.
•Now through Dec. 24 — Bonbon Trail. “Get rewarded for shopping local,” town leaders said. “Visit five shops on the Bonbon Trail, spend $100 total and be entered to win a wine country getaway from Chateau Elan, along with other prizes.” Pick up a Bonbon Trail map at participating retailers or download online at https://www.visitbraselton.com/post/holidays-in-braselton.
