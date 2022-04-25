Tucked away in a non-descript but classy looking strip shopping center in a fast-growing area of Hoschton is an independent bookstore you have to see to believe.
Owners Brittnay and Patrick Sears have built a bookstore—quite literally—with their own two hands which is certain to take its place among the nation’s great Indie bookstores.
It’s called The Inside Story Bookstore and Café (www.theinsidestorybooks.com) and besides carrying all the best-sellers, it offers more than 4,000 books with nearly every genre you can imagine.
With National Independent Bookstore Day coming up this Saturday, April 30, the owners of The Inside Story & Cafe and other small “Indie” bookstores will be planning special events throughout the weekend. On Saturday, there will free donuts (early), free music, author book-signing and book trivia beginning at 6 p.m.
The Inside Story Bookstore and Café is strategically located in a fast-developing area drawing customers from the Hoschton, Braselton, Jefferson communities.
It is co-owned by a hands-on couple who personally invest time and energy in their small business. Their standards are high.
“We read reviews on every book we purchase before we put them in the store,” said Brittnay.
But it’s much more than that. The décor is inviting and the creative design is something that will—quite literally—have you staring at the walls the minute you walk inside. The walls are artfully arranged with thousands of pages from old books that were going to be recycled, but the Sears’ had a different idea--repurposing them as a sort of literary wallpaper.
And it’s just not the wallpaper. There’s a wonderful children’s area with tables for little people and muraled walls. And, there’s a very special tree in the middle of the store.
It’s called The Giving Tree.
“We built the giving tree as a place for people to put needs throughout the year that our customers could help fulfill,” said Brittnay. “If someone brings in a need we always try to find a way to meet it or fill it if we can.”
This unique store—dedicated not only to serve its customers’ needs but also to support them—has held Bingo charity nights, a Halloween block party fundraiser and helped support local schools and teachers.
This coming weekend’s activities kick-off with prominent Georgia author and teacher William Walsh’s book launch for his first novel, Lakewood. Walsh will be there this Friday April 29, for a reading, Q&A and book signing from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Another prolific Georgia writer, Becca Ross, author of A River Enchanted and four other books, will be at the store Saturday at 2 p.m. talking about the process of writing a book and signing her books.
Co-owners Brittnay and Patrick have been married for 14-years and have four children. Patrick is an Army veteran who has also battled through Stage 4 colon cancer. The two actually met in a coffee shop in Montana—but they’ve also lived in Hawaii and Indiana before Patrick was offered a job here in Braselton.
Brittnay remembered how the now family business got started.
“We were driving one day and I said, ‘You know, babe, our new area doesn’t have a bookstore or a coffee shop and I think I would really enjoy doing that’.” Patrick responded, “Let’s do it.”
So, the idea for The Inside Story Bookstore and Café was born. But Brittnay’s love of books started early.
“My great-grandmother adopted me when I was little and instilled a love of reading in me,” said Brittnay. “We would sit down every day and work together. I loved books and how they made me feel.”
Patrick is also an avid reader. “There’s a feel about being in a bookstore that’s different.”
Patrick, who was the primary breadwinner during his Army days, said “this has been an opportunity to show just how good Brittnay is at this sort of thing.”
“All of our inventory is curated, from the candles to the greeting cards to the stickers to the kids toys to the food we have, including things like gluten-free options,” he continued.
And while it’s the books you notice when you first walk in, you can’t miss out on the incredible array of coffee choices.
“We tried to kind of duplicate the flavor palate that we had at the coffee shop we worked at in Montana,” said Patrick. “We’ve got 60 different flavors from regular coffee to lattes to specialty brews.”
“We wanted our products to be as natural as they can be,” added Brittnay. “We tried so many different types of expresso before we landed on the one we chose, which mixed very well with our syrups.”
The names of these Inside Story (non-alcoholic) coffee brews are creative, including “Big Sky” (huckleberry and white chocolate), “Afterburner” (Jamestown rum syrup, cinnamon and “…a hickory smoke”) and another called the B-52 Bomber (you’ll have to go into the store to find out its ingredients—but its taste is delicious).
“We have an incredible staff,” said Brittnay, “and they really take care of our customers.”
Patrick said they’ve developed some personal relationships with their customers. “It’s really kind of built a community around the store,” he said.
“We care about what we have,” added Brittnay. “We wanted it to feel like home.”
The Inside Story Bookstore and Café is about a block from the intersection of Hwy. 124 and Hwy. 132, across the street from the Publix store.
It is open Monday through Friday 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. They are closed on Sundays.
