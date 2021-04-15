The Greater Hall Chamber recently announced the 17th class of Youth Leadership Hall (YLH) with 80 students representing all 12 public and private high schools in Gainesville-Hall County.
Members of the 2022 YLH class from Braselton area high schools include:
Cherokee Bluff High School
- Annie Cobb
- Brandyn Peterson
- Emma Cooper
- Gracie Strickland
- Isidro Maldonado
- Lane Masaschi
- M'Kaylah Jackson
- Natalia Waxter
Flowery Branch High School
- Bella Brick
- Charlotte Garrand
- Ella Grace Lawler
- Grecia Galarza
- Mason Lackey
- Santino Sengson
- Skylar Dillon
Initiated in 2005, the program now has 1,023 student graduates. A program for high school juniors and seniors, YLH seeks to provide an investment in the community's future leadership by fostering interest in the community and inspiring students to become the leaders of tomorrow.
The program begins with a kick-off program at the Gainesville Civic Center in August with educators, principals, superintendents, volunteers and parents. Students will participate in monthly programs on topics on the judicial system, healthcare, leadership development, servant leadership, state government, quality of life and economic development.
