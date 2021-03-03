The Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Spring Job Fair and Career Expo. This year's event will be held Wednesday, March 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Gainesville Civic Center.
The event will reach an expected over 700 job seekers and offers businesses a partnership and opportunity to help find the area's best employees. The job fair, free and open to the public, is coordinated by the Greater Hall Chamber, Lanier Technical College, Gainesville Area Employers Committee and the Georgia Department of Labor.
There is no admission fee, and job seekers can complete applications on site. Face masks and social distancing will be required.
Fifty area employers will be on hand to promote job openings, including: Ace Hardware, Avita Community Partners, Bed Bath & Beyond, BTD, Buford Corn Maze, Busker Communications, Caldwell Electrical Contractors, ChildCare Careers, Coca-Cola Bottling Company UNITED, Cottrell, Express Employment Professionals, Fox Factory, Gainesville Water Resources Department, Georgia Mountains YMCA, Hall County Government, Homestar Financial Corporation, Hydro Extrusion North America, Islands Entertainment, King's Hawaiian, Koch Foods and Kubota Manufacturing of America.
Lanier Technical College, Lanier Tent Rental, Massey Services, McDonald's, New Leaf Landscape Services, Northeast Georgia Health System, Onin Staffing, Peerless-Winsmith, Performance Foodservice Milton's, Prince Industries, Qualified Staffing, Randstad US, ResourceMFG, Southern Wall Systems, Spherion Staffing, Staff Builders, The Davis Companies, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Top Notch Personnel, University of North Georgia, VanKirk Electric, Vertical Earth, Wahoo Docks, WorkSource Georgia Mountains, Zebra Technologies Corporation and ZF Gainesville.
For more information, visit https://www.ghcc.com/about/events/#id=979&cid=117&wid=1001&type=Cal or contact Amanda Lewis at 770-532-6206 x 111 or alewis@ghcc.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.