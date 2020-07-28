The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce will honor local public safety personnel during its annual Hometown Hero Appreciation Luncheon. The 2020 event is planned Aug. 25 from 11:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Jefferson Civic Center.
"Presented by Piedmont Athens Regional, this special luncheon honors all the Jackson County public safety professionals who put their lives on the line every day," Chamber leaders said.
This year’s appreciation luncheon will host keynote speaker, Dr. Nina Cleveland, PhD, MPH, BSW, PN, who is the current Emergency Preparedness and Response Director for the Northeast Health District. Businesses are encouraged to support the event by purchasing tickets to attend and sponsoring tables in order for first responders to attend the awards luncheon at no charge.
“This event is one that everybody can support,” said Jim Shaw, Chamber President/CEO. “These are the men and women who protect and serve the Jackson County community and this is a great opportunity to honor them and say thank you.”
All first responders are invited as their agencies are recognized and honored. First responders are invited to attend as guests at no charge. They can register by going to jacksoncountyga.com or by emailing Melissa Britt at mbritt@jacksoncountyga.com.
The event is open to the public and is $50 for Chamber members and $60 for non-members. To RSVP for general admission tickets, or for sponsorship information, contact Britt at mbritt@jacksoncountyga.com or call the Chamber at 706-387-0300. Reservations are required.
"Please join us at this year’s event as we give a heartfelt thanks to these deserving individuals," Chamber leaders said.
