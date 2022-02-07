The Jackson County Area Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business committee has announced its third annual $1,000 scholarship opportunity. The scholarship is available to a well-deserving young woman poised to be a future leader, organizers said. Seniors graduating from a Jackson County high school who plan to attend an accredited college, university or trade school may apply.
The scholarship is limited to a one-time award of $1,000. The college or university may be located anywhere in the United States and must be fully accredited.
Applications are due by March 25. Final interviews will take place April 18–22 at a location to be determined. The scholarship will be awarded in early May.
Return completed applications to the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce via an email PDF or hard copy by March 25. Email the PDF to pmain@jacksoncountyga.com. Mail a hard copy to: Jackson County Chamber of Commerce, 270 Athens Street, Jefferson, GA 30549.
For additional information or to obtain an application, contact pmain@jacksoncountyga.com or call 706-367-0300.
