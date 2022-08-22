Chateau Elan Winery and Resort will host its 25th-annual Vineyard Fest on Sunday, Nov. 13, from 1-5 p.m.
A sell-out event since 1996, this year’s festival will be its largest to date in honor of the 25th anniversary, according to organizers. The event will include an exclusive 25th anniversary wine release, its first-ever restaurant week leading up to the event, unlimited wine, beer and spirits tastings and food and grape stomping.
