Chateau Elan Winery has been recognized as the “drink” category winner for its Bianco American Riserva white port in Garden & Gun’s 13th Annual Made in the South Awards (MITSA).
Each year, Garden & Gun celebrates the region’s artisans, creative makers, small-business owners and other entrepreneurs with its annual Made in the South Awards. MITSA recognizes Southern-made products in six categories: home, food, drink, crafts, style and outdoors. Specifically, the “drink” category toasts the vintners, distillers and master brewers. Submissions included a variety of spirits, wines, beers, cocktail mixers, bitters, simple syrups and more from beverage connoisseurs all throughout the Southeast.
“It is an honor for the Bianco to be selected as a winner for the Made in the South awards,” said Chateau Elan Winery CEO and Executive Winemaker Simone Bergese. “Being recognized as a Georgia port made in part with our native muscadine grapes is something unheard of, and we take pride in continuously mixing Old World with New to create best in class wines.”
Created by Bergese, the Bianco American Riserva is a white port that replaces old world grapes with muscadine, a grape native to the American South and grown right in the Chateau Elan vineyards in Braselton.
For a tasting of the Bianco American Riserva visit winery.chateauelan.com. The port is also available for purchase online at chateauelanwinery.com/shop. The tasting room is open Monday through Thursday from 12-7 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.
