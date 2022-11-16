Chateau Elan Bianco

The Bianco American Riserva white port, selected as the “drink” category winner in Garden & Gun’s 13th Annual Made in the South Awards, was created by Simone Bergese.

Chateau Elan Winery has been recognized as the “drink” category winner for its Bianco American Riserva white port in Garden & Gun’s 13th Annual Made in the South Awards (MITSA).

Each year, Garden & Gun celebrates the region’s artisans, creative makers, small-business owners and other entrepreneurs with its annual Made in the South Awards. MITSA recognizes Southern-made products in six categories: home, food, drink, crafts, style and outdoors. Specifically, the “drink” category toasts the vintners, distillers and master brewers. Submissions included a variety of spirits, wines, beers, cocktail mixers, bitters, simple syrups and more from beverage connoisseurs all throughout the Southeast.

