Buddy and Brenda (Hogan) Cheek celebrate their 50th anniversary on June 3. The couple was wed June 3, 1972.
Melanie and Colton, the Cheek family and the Hogan family wish the couple love and best wishes.
Updated: May 25, 2022 @ 11:01 am
