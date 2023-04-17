The City of Hoschton seeks volunteers for April 24 and April 26 clean up dates.
The April 24 event runs from 10 a.m. to noon and the April 26 event from 2-4 p.m. Volunteers are asked to meet at Hoschton City Hall at 79 City Square.
For more information, contact the city at downtownhoschton@cityofhoschton.com.
