The Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association recently helped a local WWII veteran. The association learned of a 93-year-old WWII veteran, Thomas Aiken, who was in need of a high-back wheelchair and shower chair before he could be transported to his new facility at Manor Lake Assisted Living and Memory Care in Hoschton.
"When we heard of his circumstances, our group came together and delivered these items for him on Sunday afternoon (Feb. 20)," the association's public relations officer Michelle Teems said. "We were greeted by his family to include his wife, Joyce 'Goose' Aiken, who resides in the assisted living part of the facility."
The Combat Veteran's Motorcycle Association's mission is "Vets helping vets."
"...we would like for other veterans and families of veterans to know that we, as a group are available to assist with things like this," Teems said.
