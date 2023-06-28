Cresswind at Twin Lakes, a Kolter Homes active adult community, recently hosted its first outdoor concert featuring Jimmy Buffett cover band, Sons of Sailors.
The concert, which took place in the outdoor amphitheater, served to inaugurate the bandshell.
“Hosting our first outdoor concert at Cresswind Georgia is a significant milestone,” said Mark LaClaire, Kolter Director of Lifestyle. “This event truly showcased the breadth of social and recreational opportunities available here, and it’s just the beginning.”
Cresswind representatives noted that in addition to entertainment, its residents have a number of community amenities available: two community lakes, 21 pickleball courts (with plans to expand to 40), walking trails pool, tennis courts, an event lawn and a community garden. Clubs and organizations include Men’s Club, Welcome Committee, Travel Club, Veterans Club and the Pickleball Club.
The newly opened Club Cresswind includes a lounge area, lakeside views, event spaces, an arts and crafts room, an indoor pool with lap lanes and a state-of-the-art Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center.
