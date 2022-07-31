Kolter Homes recently hosted a ribbon cutting to officially open the community garden at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton. Residents of this new active adult metro Atlanta-area community are now enjoying the new community garden, dog park and new walking trails.

  There are currently 45 garden boxes in place for the community garden with a homeowner attached to each through a lottery process. The homeowners pay an annual fee to maintain their own box and grow whatever vegetables and herbs they choose. Another 45 garden boxes are set to be installed.   With these garden boxes comes a Garden Club to the community. An orientation will be offered to each homeowner with a garden box to explain the irrigation process and the shared tools involved.

