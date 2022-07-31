Kolter Homes recently hosted a ribbon cutting to officially open the community garden at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes in Hoschton. Residents of this new active adult metro Atlanta-area community are now enjoying the new community garden, dog park and new walking trails.
There are currently 45 garden boxes in place for the community garden with a homeowner attached to each through a lottery process. The homeowners pay an annual fee to maintain their own box and grow whatever vegetables and herbs they choose. Another 45 garden boxes are set to be installed.
With these garden boxes comes a Garden Club to the community. An orientation will be offered to each homeowner with a garden box to explain the irrigation process and the shared tools involved.
In the latest completions, two additional walking trails are now open. The first is located between the new community garden and dog park, meandering to the lake, while the second is a continuation of an initial trail near the community’s wooden bridge on Twin Lakes Boulevard leading down to the lake.
The community offers a variety of activities including a monthly Bunco game, a Mud Mask workshop with Green Girl Basics and beginner’s knitting class. In addition to the Garden Club, community clubs so far at Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes include a Men’s Club, Welcome Committee, Travel Club, Veterans Club and Pickleball Club, which hosts pickleball tournaments roughly every other month.
The Pickleball Center serves as the community signature. Upon completion, the facility will feature more than 40 pickleball courts, estimated to be one of the largest private pickleball complexes in the Southeast and the largest in Georgia. At present, the Pickleball Complex features 21 completed courts and an “Eagle’s Nest” spectators pavilion.
Construction continues to progress on amenities with the Clubhouse and Natatorium on track to open in 2023.
Planned outdoor amenities include walking trails, a resort-style pool, tennis and pickleball courts, event lawn and bandshell. Cresswind Georgia also features two community lakes for fishing, kayaking and canoeing.
