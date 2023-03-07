Cresswind celebrates opening of clubhouse with weekend of events
Kolter Homes recently held the grand opening for Club Cresswind at its active adult community Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes (Hoschton) with a host of weekend events. More than 500 residents attended the festivities.
“The residents are super excited to have access to the clubhouse,” Kolter Director of Lifestyle Mark LaClaire said. “The new Club Cresswind is the centerpiece of this fantastic community, providing our customers the perfect atmosphere to create a real sense of belonging.”
The weekend's events included a tailgate party and clubhouse tour, club day, a concert/dance night and a big-game watch party.
Club Cresswind includes a lounge area, lakeside views, event spaces, an arts and crafts room, an indoor pool with lap lanes and a Cresswind SmartFIT Training Center powered by EGYM.
Cresswind Georgia is part of the Twin Lakes neighborhood, a master-planned development. For the second year in a row, Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes was named the best-selling active adult community in Atlanta and the state of Georgia by MarketNsight (MarketNsight.com).
