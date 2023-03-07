Club Cresswind

Cresswind Georgia residents in Hoschton celebrate the opening of the active adult community's clubhouse, Club Cresswind. 

 Photo courtesy of Kolter Homes

Cresswind celebrates opening of clubhouse with weekend of events Kolter Homes recently held the grand opening for Club Cresswind at its active adult community Cresswind Georgia at Twin Lakes (Hoschton) with a host of weekend events. More than 500 residents attended the festivities.

“The residents are super excited to have access to the clubhouse,” Kolter Director of Lifestyle Mark LaClaire said. “The new Club Cresswind is the centerpiece of this fantastic community, providing our customers the perfect atmosphere to create a real sense of belonging.”

