Cub Scout Pack 282 will host “Touch a Truck” March 27 from 6-7 p.m. at West Jackson Elementary School at 391 East Jefferson St. in Hoschton.
“Join us for a fun night of getting up close and learning about different types of vehicles you may see in our community,” organizers said.
