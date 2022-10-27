Dr. Mohak Davé, Chief of Emergency Services at NGHS, has been honored with the Governor Nathan Deal Award for Trauma Excellence. This award will be presented at the annual Trauma Symposium Friday (Oct. 28) at 11:15 a.m. at Lanier Technical College’s Ramsey Conference Center (2535 Lanier Tech Drive, Gainesville).
The award is given annually to an individual who has made a clinical or system impact on trauma care in northeast Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.